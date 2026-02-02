Latest News

Freedom Bank recently announced Dakota Begle has been promoted to President. Credited to be a born leader, Dakota is both ambitious and humble, and he prioritizes people while consistently driving strong performance.

Dakota began working for Freedom Bank in 2017, and since then, he has managed a large loan portfolio and supervised operations at Freedom Bank’s Jasper office. In 2025, Dakota was promoted to Executive Vice-President, a role in which he excelled at bringing greater communication and transparency to each department of the bank.

Freedom states his compassion and fairness have allowed him to harness the unique talents and passions of everyone under him and focus them on a single goal; serving the people of Dubois, Spencer, and surrounding counties.

For more information about Freedom Bank and their services, visit thatsfreedom.bank.

On By Celia Neukam

