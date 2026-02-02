John C. Friedman, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Heart-to-Heart Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 18, 1946, to Victor and Elizabeth “Betty” (Blessinger) Friedman.

He attended Holy Family Elementary School, and was a 1964 graduate of Jasper High School. He graduated from Bellarmine College in 1968 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, then was immediately drafted into the US Army, did basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and was granted a Top-Secret Crypto security clearance. He did specialized training at Sandia Base Albuquerque, New Mexico, and served a two-year tour in Germany as a Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Technician.

While serving, he married his wife of 56 years, Sue Jane Giesler, on September 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and they returned and resided in Germany.

After discharge, he spent 35 years as Sales Executive at Jasper Rubber Products. In 2005, he took position as Director of St Vincent de Paul Store Operations in Jasper until he retired in 2012.

His favorite activities were playing cards, fishing, traveling, and visiting with his family.

John was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, Jasper K of C, the Holy Name Society, and the American Legion Post #147.

He is survived by his wife Sue Friedman, Jasper, IN; four sons, Christopher (Leah) Friedman, Mt. Vernon, IN, Jody (Christy) Friedman, Westfield, IN, Scott (Mari) Friedman, Noblesville, IN, and Jeremy (Kara) Friedman, Pendelton, IN, 11 grandchildren, Sydney, Kaylee; Carter, Tyler; Max, Nora, Grayson; Riegan, Keaton, Morgan, and Amelia, one brother, Dan Friedman, Louisville, KY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Marguerite “Peg” (Larry) Knies, Jasper, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John C. Friedman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the Mass time at the church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.