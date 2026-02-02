Dawn C. Rademacher, age 82, of Waynesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, Indiana, passed away at 8:13 a.m., on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

He was born December 3, 1943, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Clarence and Alice (Douglas) Rademacher; and married Carol Ann Erwin on June 9, 1962, in Winslow, Indiana. Dawn worked for Phelps Dodge Wire Company in Ft. Wayne and Hopkinsville. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by one son, Chip Rademacher; his parents; and one brother, Douglas Rademacher.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann Rademacher of Waynesboro, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn (Kenneth) Farver of Waynesboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Carol Rademacher of Covington, LA; sister-in-law, Donna Rademacher of Monroeville, IN; seven grandchildren, Sean (Maria), Jason (Tiffany), Brandon (Leila), Katelyn, Heather (Jeff), Amber (Morgan) and Raymond; and seven great-grandchildren, Layla, Kingston, Elijah, Rana, Avery, Emile and Abigail.

Funeral services for Dawn C. Rademacher will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow in Stendal, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Thursday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com