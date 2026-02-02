Mary E. Roy, age 64, of Gentryville, passed away at 7:42 p.m., Friday, January 30, 2026, at her residence.

She was born September 24, 1961, in Huntingburg, to Earl and Elenora (Campbell) Jones; and was united in marriage to Russell Roy. Mary enjoyed playing rummy and looked forward to her Friday shopping sprees. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Alene Cain, Charles Barnett, Mike Cain, Gene Cain, Donny Jones, Raymond Jones, Norman Jones and Claira Crawford.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Roy of Gentryville; two daughters, Amanda R. (Andrew) Hoesli of Gentryville and Kayla M. Jones of Evansville; four stepchildren, Laura Campbell of Lincoln City, Russell (McCartney) Roy, Jr of Richland, William (Amy) Roy of Boonville and Nick Roy of Boonville; four siblings, Anita (Don) Christmas of Boonville, Fred Cain of Buffaloville, Ellis Cain of Boonville and Kathy (Danny) Valdez of Tell City; three sisters-in-law, Edna Barnett of Murray, Kentucky, Donna Cain of Chrisney, and Marylue Cain of Newburgh; and by seventeen grandchildren.

A funeral service for Mary E. Roy will be held at 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Christ Community Church of Dale. Pastor Mike Turner will officiate the service. There will be a meal in the fellowship hall following the service.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., C.S.T., on Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com