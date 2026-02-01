The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is informing Hoosiers that there is an additional reason to upgrade their driver’s license or ID card to a Real ID; particularly for individuals planning air travel in the near future.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that beginning February 1st, 2026, any traveler without a Real ID or TSA-approved ID, such as a U.S. passport, will be required to complete additional identity security screenings at airports. This screening will cost $45 and is only valid for 10 days. Additional information is available on TSA’s website at tsa.gov/news/press/releases/2025/12/01/tsa-introduces-new-45-fee-option-for-travelers-without-real-id.

Any Hoosier with a Real ID can simply avoid any TSA ConfirmID processes.

Approximately 85% of valid Hoosier IDs are currently Real ID compliant; however this still leaves about 15% of potential Hoosier air travelers subject to TSA’s new program. Real ID compliant IDs are signified by the star in the top right corner of their credential.

Hoosiers can get their Real ID by visiting any BMV branch and providing the proper documentation to prove their identity, lawful status, social security number and Indiana residency. A list of acceptable documentation is available on the BMV’s website.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours visit IN.gov/BMV.