The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation has scheduled the second annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Pickleball Tournament for June 26–28, 2026, at the Daviess County Pickleball Courts, located at 800 Longfellow Drive in Washington.

The three-day event honors the legacy of longtime DCH physician Suresh Lohano, M.D., and will raise funds to support vital health care initiatives in the region.

Dr. Lohano served as a physician at Daviess Community Hospital for many years, where he was known for his compassion, clinical excellence and leadership. He was deeply committed to improving the health of others—not only through medicine, but also by encouraging active lifestyles and meaningful relationships. His sudden passing in 2024 left a profound impact on his patients, colleagues and the broader region.

The round-robin tournament is open to players ages 8 and older, and will feature singles, doubles, and mixed formats, with divisions for a variety of skill levels. Matches will be held throughout the weekend, with singles on Friday, men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday, a youth open-age division on Saturday night, and mixed doubles on Sunday.

Age divisions for youth players include 8–11, 12–15, and 16–18. A signed parent or guardian waiver is required for youth participants.

All participants are guaranteed a minimum of four games, and first-, second- and third-place awards will be given in each bracket by skill level.

While event registration is not yet open, the Foundation is encouraging interested players to save the dates. Additional details regarding registration, brackets, and event logistics will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, contact Steiner at 812-254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 tournament are available now. Levels include Smash ($3,000), Golden Pickle ($1,500), Ace ($1,000), Volley ($500) and Dink ($250). To secure a sponsorship, contact DCH Foundation Director Angie Steiner at 812-254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit programs and initiatives supported by the DCH Foundation, which helps enhance patient care, improve access, and support long-term health goals for the region. Foundation funding has historically supported projects such as equipment for therapy and rehabilitation, updates to hospital facilities, and other tools that help keep high-quality care close to home.

The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation’s mission is to enhance and complement the mission of Daviess Community Hospital by providing a means for philanthropic support of the hospital and by strengthening relationships between the hospital and the people in the communities it serves. Gifts to the Foundation stay local and help support patients, families, friends, co-workers and neighbors who rely on Daviess Community Hospital for care.

Those wishing to make donations to the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation can mail them to Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 760, Washington, IN 47501.