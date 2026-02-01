The Dubois County Democratic Party is inviting the community to attend the 2026 Inaugural Bayh Dinner on March 21st, beginning at 6pm, at the Thynn-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. This special evening launches a new tradition of bringing community, friends, and neighbors together ahead of a pivotal election year.

The event will feature remarks from former Indiana Governor Evan Bayh, along with his son Beau Bayh, candidate for Secretary of State, and Mary Allen, candidate for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

Guests will enjoy dinner catered by the Schnitzelbank, a silent auction, conversation, and the chance to hear directly from leaders shaping Indiana’s future.

Tickets are $60 per person and are available now on the Dubois County Democratic Party’s Facebook page or website. You can also send an email to duboiscountydemocraticparty@gmail.com. Sponsorships are also available.