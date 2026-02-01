Deberah “Deb” Fleck, 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, January 29, 2026. She was a woman of deep and abiding faith, remarkable perseverance, and unwavering love for her family. Her life was a beautiful reflection of God’s presence lived out through service, learning, and compassion for others.

Deb was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 7, 1954, to Robert Sr. and Viola (Egbert) Fuhrman.

A graduate of Jasper High School, Deb carried her love for learning into higher education, earning a Bachelor’s degree from Oakland City University and later a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies from Saint Meinrad Archabbey and School of Theology. Her education was never pursued for its own sake, but as preparation for a life devoted to ministry and accompaniment. She also was in the process of pursing her Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) certification, equipping her for the sacred work she so deeply loved—chaplaincy.

Deb felt a true calling to serve as a chaplain, a vocation that was close to her heart and central to her identity. Through her work as a chaplain associate at St. Vincent Hospital downtown in Evansville, she offered leadership, comfort, prayer, and steady presence to patients and families facing illness, grief, and uncertainty. She believed deeply in meeting people exactly where they were, listening without judgment, and gently reminding them they were not alone.

Her spiritual life was further enriched through her role as an Oblate of the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Indiana. Embracing Benedictine values of hospitality, humility, and faithfulness, Deb lived a life rooted in prayer and service. Her joyful work in the Monastery Gift Shop at the Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand was another expression of this calling.

She played a meaningful role in helping establish the Stephen Ministry program in Jasper, offering structured care and support to those in need. She also participated in multiple Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP) weekends.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Above all else, Deb’s greatest devotion was to her family, whom she loved fiercely and wholeheartedly. Her dedication to them was constant and selfless. She was a source of strength, encouragement, and unconditional love—always present, always faithful. Her perseverance through life’s challenges was anchored in her faith and fueled by her love for those closest to her. She loved gardening, had always the prettiest wrapped Christmas presents, was the best baker and cook, and loved to travel, with Colorado, Alaska, Thailand, and Niagara Falls, being some of her favorite spots. She was always ready for a hug and snuggles, and she always believed in putting your best foot forward.

Surviving is her mother, Viola Buechlein, Winslow, IN, three children, Angie (Josh) Greulich, Jasper, IN, Brad Fleck, and fiancé, Wendy LaMar, Jasper, IN, and Allie (Dustin) Collier, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, Nate and Lucy Greulich, Reagan, Blakely, and Maggie Fleck, Hallie LaMar, and Emma, Henry, and Theo Collier, two sisters, Pamela Bolin, Winslow, IN, and Cindy Neukam, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Jeffrey Fuhrman, Anchorage, AK.

Deberah Fleck, known as beloved Mom and Grammy, is already deeply missed.

Preceding her in death is one son, Nathan Steven Fleck, her granddaughter Mia Rose Collier, her father, Robert Furhman Sr., and her step-father Roman Buechlein, and one brother, Robert Fuhrman Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Debereh Fleck will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February, 3, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 2, 2026, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.