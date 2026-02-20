The Rotary Club of Dubois County is inviting the community to its 2026 Clay Shoot on Friday, April 17th, at OFS Cool Springs.

This annual event brings together outdoor enthusiasts, local businesses, and community supporters for a day of friendly competition, all while raising funds for Rotary Club of Dubois County Community Grants. These grants directly support projects and initiatives that make a lasting difference throughout Dubois County.

Participants will rotate through 12 shooting stations featuring 100 sporting clay targets, offering both challenge and camaraderie. Shooters can choose between a morning session beginning at 7 AM or an afternoon session at 12:30 PM. Free 12-gauge steel ammunition will be provided, and lunch is included with registration.

Teams of four are recommended, but individuals are welcome and will be placed on a team if needed. Participants are asked to bring their own 12-gauge semi-automatic or over-under shotgun (single-shot or pump shotguns are not recommended).

Registration is $125 per participant and the deadline is set for Friday, April 10th. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals who want to show their support. Sponsorship levels include:

Station Sponsor – $250

Team Sponsor – $500

Team & Station Sponsor – $650

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call 812-309-8133 or email rotaryclubduboiscounty@gmail.com.