Dubois REC has announced a planned power outage scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, affecting areas south of Birdseye. The outage is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. until approximately 12:30 p.m.

The temporary interruption in service is necessary to allow utility crews to relocate power lines as part of a bridge construction project being carried out by the State of Indiana.

Dubois REC says the work is essential to support infrastructure improvements and appreciates the patience and understanding of members during the scheduled outage.