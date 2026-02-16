The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 56 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Monday, February 23, crews will close State Road 56 near French Lick. This closure will occur between Emerald Drive and New York Street.

This road closure will allow for a box culvert replacement project. Work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 145 to State Road 164 to State Road 545. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.