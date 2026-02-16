David C. Elmore, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Dave was born in Washington, Indiana, on February 17, 1946, to Charles and Mildred Elmore

He worked for many years at Aristokraft in Jasper as well as a realtor with Century 21 Realty.

He was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the Jasper K of C, and the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Vincennes University. You could always find David each morning at 6:30 sitting in his favorite pew at St. Joseph Church, praying his rosary and waiting for the 8:00am mass.

He enjoyed reading, collecting books, playing cinch, photography and following Notre Dame sports. In his early days he was the owner of two riding horses.

Dave was also instrumental in getting the Indiana State Legislature to pass a bill that students at the grade school level needed to be assessed for scoliosis.

Surviving are his caregivers, Sr. Judith Bell, FSM, Dee Ann and Tim Bell and his Godchildren, Mike Bell and Catherine (Bell) Berghoff.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Mildred (Schuetter) Richards.

A Mass of Christian Burial for David C. Elmore will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Thursday.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

