Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has named Haley Bertram Assistant Banking Center Manager of Springs Valley’s Dubois County Banking Centers. Haley joined Spring Valley’s deposit team in September of 2024 as a Personal Banker at Springs Valley’s Paoli Banking Center.

Haley resides in English, Indiana with her husband Evan and their son Elliott. She enjoys spending her free time reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

Haley can be reached by phone at 812-634-4899 or by email at hbertram@svbt.bank.

By Celia Neukam

