The town of Ferdinand Water Department has issued a Water Boil Advisory for Town of Ferdinand water customers, due to a water main break.

This boil order, originally issued early morning Monday, February 16th, 2026, will be in place until further notice.

Customers are asked to boil all water for 5 minutes that is intended for drinking or cooking. Water has been stated to be safe for laundry and bathing. If there are any color issues, customers should run water until it clears.

If you have any questions, please contact Ben Brinkman at 812-367-2280, extension 7.

By Celia Neukam

