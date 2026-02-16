Kimberly Kay Kelley, age 57, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at her daughter’s home in Cannelton.

Kimberly was born June 10, 1968, in Jasper, to Charles “Buck” and Mary (Wagner) Kelley. She helped her father at his store in Marengo called “Buck’s Produce, worked as a manager at Best Western Hotel, HRJ convenience store, and as a bartender. Kimberly was a past member of the Eagles Club, VFW and American Legion. She enjoyed spending her time socializing with her best bud, Ron Buechlein and had a soft spot in her heart for her little beagle, Stormi. She was preceded in death by her father; a half-sister, Sherri Shepards; and a nephew, Dustin Kelley in 2008.

She is survived by her children, Kyle (Ashlan) Kelley of Huntingburg, Kerstie (Jeremy) Dawson of Cannelton, Kelsey Kelley of Ferdinand, Kiley (Dominique) Johnson of Huntingburg; her mother, Mary Kelley of Huntingburg; siblings, Keith Kelley of Texas, Kay Russell of St. Meinrad, Karen (Tim) Jerger of Huntingburg, John Kelley of Jasper; 8 grandchildren, Harper, Bryace, Cloe, Adrianne, Bently, Addison, D.J. Jr., plus one on the way and 2 great-grandchildren, Jada and Rynlee.

Visitation for Kimberly Kelly will be held on Wednesday, February 18th from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday, February 19th which will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST with burial to follow at Hardinsburg Cemetery in Hardinsburg, Indiana. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com