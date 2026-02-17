Jasper Group has announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wagner, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Conexus Indiana; a statewide organization dedicated to strengthening Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industries.

Conexus Indiana collaborates with leaders across academia, industry, and government to advance workforce development, accelerate digital transformation, and promote innovation throughout the state. Wagner joins a distinguished group of executives shaping the future of advanced manufacturing and logistics in Indiana.

Under Wagner’s leadership, Jasper Group, comprised of the JSI and Klem brands, has advanced its operational capabilities through the adoption of enterprise-level artificial intelligence, digital tools, and continuous process improvement, while maintaining a steadfast commitment to craftsmanship and design excellence.

In addition to serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper Group, Wagner serves on the board of Hub19, a regional workforce development initiative, and is a director of the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA).