The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association has set the Third Annual Pamper My Princess event for Saturday, February 21st, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM in downtown Jasper.

Participating businesses and organizations will have activities for kids such as basic hair and nail services, Princess meet and greets, coloring and craft activities, a Princess Tea Party, story time readings, carriage rides, dressing your favorite stuffed toy, and much more.

Some of these activities will be offered at no cost while some may require a small fee and sign up to participate.

In addition, the Teddy Bear Mobile will be joining the Jasper merchants again this year, and attendees can enjoy lunch at Wood Capital Pizza for a princess pizza special, or at any of the other nearby restaurants.

Attendees should keep in mind the Square will remain open and the Courthouse restrooms will be open.

For more details on princess activities for the day, check the social media pages of the various downtown stores participating.

It is also noted Dance Central Academy will be hosting the annual Daddy Daughter Dance on the same day at Jasper Middle School beginning at 6 PM.