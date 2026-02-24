The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a lane closure for State Road 61 in Pike and Knox Counties.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, March 3rd, crews will begin alternating lane closures for State Road 61 near Petersburg on the S.R. 61 bridges over the White River.

These lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. Work will begin in the southbound lanes followed by work in northbound lanes, and is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather.

During this project traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal with one lane of travel remaining open at all times. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and around work zones.