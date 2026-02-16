The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, February 25, crews will close State Road 145 near Bristow. This closure will occur over Branch Kraus Creek between Atwood Road and Aspen Road.

This road closure will allow for a bridge rehabilitation project. Work is expected to last through the end of May, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 62 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.