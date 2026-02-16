On Friday afternoon, February 13, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was patrolling State Road 37 near Eckerty when she observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Denk-Mundy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Robert Lopez. During the interaction, Trooper Denk-Mundy recognized indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, hypodermic needles, paraphernalia and suspected marijuana were located. Trooper Denk-Mundy also observed visible signs of impairment. Lopez was arrested and transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City for a chemical test. Lopez was then transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Robert M. Lopez, 47, Louisville, KY

Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Officers – Trooper Blake Leary & Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law