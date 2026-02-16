Latest News

Road Closure Planned for State Road 145 in Perry County Speeding Vehicle in Crawford County Leads to OVWI Arrest Equipment Violation Results in Arrest of Washington Man for OVWI Traffic Stop in Spencer County Leads to Arrest of Evansville Man for Meth & OVWI Charges Unsafe Lane Movement Leads to OVWI Charges for Loogootee Man

On Friday afternoon, February 13, Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy was patrolling State Road 37 near Eckerty when she observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Denk-Mundy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Robert Lopez. During the interaction, Trooper Denk-Mundy recognized indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, hypodermic needles, paraphernalia and suspected marijuana were located. Trooper Denk-Mundy also observed visible signs of impairment. Lopez was arrested and transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City for a chemical test. Lopez was then transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Robert M. Lopez, 47, Louisville, KY

Possession of a Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Officers – Trooper Blake Leary & Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post