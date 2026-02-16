On Friday afternoon, February 13, Trooper Aaron Guzman was patrolling the Washington area. Trooper Guzman observed a vehicle on National Highway with an inoperable brake light. Trooper Guzman stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Thaddeus Rusk. During the interaction, Rusk showed visible signs of impairment. Rusk was transported to Daviess Community Hospital for a chemical test. Rusk was arrested and transported to the Daviess County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Thaddeus Rusk, 64, Washington, IN.

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Aaron Guzman

Assisting Officers – Sergeant Teresa Vaal, Senior Trooper Beau Brumett, and Trooper Austin Collins

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law