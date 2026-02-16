Latest News

Road Closure Planned for State Road 145 in Perry County Speeding Vehicle in Crawford County Leads to OVWI Arrest Equipment Violation Results in Arrest of Washington Man for OVWI Traffic Stop in Spencer County Leads to Arrest of Evansville Man for Meth & OVWI Charges Unsafe Lane Movement Leads to OVWI Charges for Loogootee Man

Thursday morning, February 12, 2026, at approximately 09:58 a.m., Senior Trooper Adam McBeth was patrolling Interstate 64 near Dale when he stopped a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Due to a BMV check of the vehicle, the registered owner was suspended prior. Trooper McBeth spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who identified himself as Jeremy Bosse of Evansville. During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and paraphernalia were located. Bosse also displayed signs of impairment. Bosse was arrested and transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City for a chemical test. Bosse was then transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges

Jeremy J. Bosse, 44, Evansville, IN

• Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

• Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

• Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Senior Trooper Adam McBeth

Assisting in this incident were Master Trooper Trey Lytton & Trooper Connor Giesler

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post