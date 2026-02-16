Thursday morning, February 12, 2026, at approximately 09:58 a.m., Senior Trooper Adam McBeth was patrolling Interstate 64 near Dale when he stopped a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado. Due to a BMV check of the vehicle, the registered owner was suspended prior. Trooper McBeth spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who identified himself as Jeremy Bosse of Evansville. During a search of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and paraphernalia were located. Bosse also displayed signs of impairment. Bosse was arrested and transported to Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City for a chemical test. Bosse was then transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Preliminary Charges

Jeremy J. Bosse, 44, Evansville, IN

• Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

• Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

• Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

• Driving While Suspended Prior – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Senior Trooper Adam McBeth

Assisting in this incident were Master Trooper Trey Lytton & Trooper Connor Giesler

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.