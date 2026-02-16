On Friday afternoon, February 13, Senior Trooper Noah Ewing was patrolling US 50 near Loogootee when he observed a vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Trooper Ewing stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Gary Campbell. Trooper Ewing observed visible signs of impairment. During an inventory of the vehicle, a controlled substance was located. Campbell was arrested and transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test. Campbell was then transported to the Martin County Jail where he is being held on bond.
Arrested and Charges:
• Gary Campbell, 42, Loogootee, IN
Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor
Arresting Officer – Senior Trooper Noah Ewing
Assisting Agency – Martin County Sheriff’s Office
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law
You must be logged in to post a comment.