On Friday afternoon, February 13, Senior Trooper Noah Ewing was patrolling US 50 near Loogootee when he observed a vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Trooper Ewing stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Gary Campbell. Trooper Ewing observed visible signs of impairment. During an inventory of the vehicle, a controlled substance was located. Campbell was arrested and transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington for a chemical test. Campbell was then transported to the Martin County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

• Gary Campbell, 42, Loogootee, IN

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Senior Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – Martin County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law