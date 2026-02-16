Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) invites the public to attend an Open House at the CORE Center on Tuesday, February 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., celebrating the hospital’s recent expansion of musculoskeletal specialty services through a partnership with Tri-State Orthopaedics.

The event will take place on the second floor of DCH’s CORE Center at 421 E. Van Trees Street in Washington. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the new visiting specialists, tour the CORE Center, and learn more about expanded services now available locally through this regional collaboration.

Beginning the same day, Tri-State Orthopaedics will offer pain management and surgical podiatry services every Tuesday at the CORE Center. The providers include:

Braxton D. Facer, DPM – Surgical podiatrist

– Surgical podiatrist Ryan A. Wetzel, MD – Pain management specialist

– Pain management specialist Jason T. Franklin, DO – Pain management specialist

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening healthcare across southern Indiana by working closely with independent physician groups,” said Justin D. Harris, CEO of Daviess Community Hospital. “Partnerships with groups like Tri-State Orthopaedics—and previously with Jasper OB-GYN—demonstrate our strategic focus on expanding access to high-quality specialty care while keeping services local.”

The addition of pain management and surgical podiatry services builds on DCH’s growing investment in outpatient specialty care, ensuring patients throughout Daviess County and surrounding areas have access to expert treatment options without the need to travel far. Services will include nonsurgical spine and joint procedures, image-guided injections, and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions such as bunions, flatfoot, fractures, and arthritis.

“Access to exceptional orthopaedic, podiatry, and pain management care is important for all active communities, and we’re extremely excited to be bringing this care to the Daviess County residents,” said Phil Rawley, CEO of Tri-State Orthopaedics. “As the leading provider of orthopaedic care in the region, we’re proud to offer the latest in diagnostics, treatment, and surgical interventions so patients can stay close to home.”

DCH leadership, staff, and members of the Tri-State Orthopaedics team will be present at the Open House to answer questions, provide guided tours, and celebrate the launch of these services with the community.

The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.