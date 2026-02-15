Kevin Seckinger, 55, of Fulda, passed away on Thursday, February 12th at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Kevin was born July 5, 1970, in Huntingburg to Leo and Loretta (Berger) Seckinger.

Kevin was a 1988 Graduate of Heritage Hills High School and then went on to graduate from ITT. Kevin was employed at Weyer Electric in Ferdinand.

He enjoyed raising cattle, collecting Ford tractors, working on cars and tractors and spending time with his dog Molly. Kevin also enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Kevin had a special bond with his Uncle Albert Berger and enjoyed many long talks with him.

Kevin was a member of St. Boniface Parish in Fulda.

Kevin is survived by his sister, Doris (James) Glenn of Ferdinand and a brother, Mark Seckinger of Dale; two nephews, Winston (Abigail) Glenn of Ferdinand and Colton (Hannah) Glenn of Dale; two great nephews, Grayson and Maxwell Glenn.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Loretta Seckinger.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 19th at 10:00 AM CT in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fulda. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call on Wednesday February 18th from 3-7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Thursday at the church from 9:00 AM until time of services.

