Warrick Summer Musical will be bringing the classic Cole Porter comedic, sea-faring musical love story “Anything Goes” for its 30th year as the annual production returns to Castle High School from July 9 through 12, 2026. Auditions will be held in April for all local students in grades 8 through 12 during the 2025-2026 school year.

Delightful, delicious, and de-lovely, “Anything Goes” sets sail aboard the S.S. American with a madcap mix of characters – many looking for love in all the wrong places – filled with disguises, mistaken identities, gangster impersonations, and romantic entanglements. Of course, singing, dancing, and farcical antics ensue aboard the ship. Known for Porter’s hits such as “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” and the namesake “Anything Goes,” the show is the age-old tale of boy meets girl (with a twist).

“Anything Goes” premiered on Broadway on November 21, 1934 and has since had five revivals, multiple tours and a popular stint on the West End. Stars like Ethel Merman, Patti Lupone, Leslie Uggams, Elaine Page and Sutton Foster were leading ladies throughout the years. The productions have won multiple Tony Awards and Olivier Awards.

This year’s musical will be directed by Justin McCullough-Haddix, previous technical director of the program and long-time theatre director at F.J. Reitz High School.

All audition materials will be available by March 1st on the Summer Musical Google Classroom using the join code: 4e2tw4h. Students currently in grades 8-12 can join the Google Classroom at any time using a personal email address (not school corporation provided).

Registration forms are due Tuesday, March 31st by 9 PM. Auditions will be in person at Castle High School Wednesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 2nd from 5 to 7:30 PM, with callbacks on Tuesday, April 7 starting at 5 PM.

Ticket information and additional on-sale information will be provided in June, approximately one month prior to the show.

The Warrick Summer Musical is a partnership of Warrick Public Education Foundation and the Warrick County School Corporation. Sponsors and advertisers are needed for the Warrick County Summer Musical.

For more information on auditions, tickets, and sponsorship and advertisement opportunities, visit warrickmusical.org.