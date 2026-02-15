Seminarians were installed as lectors and acolytes by Archbishop Charles Thompson during Mass in the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel at Saint Meinrad on February 12, 2026.

Eleven priesthood students from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology recently received the ministry of acolyte on February 12th in the Seminary’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel. Archbishop Charles Thompson, of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, installed the acolytes.

The seminarians receiving the ministry were:

Jacob C. Condi, Diocese of Manchester, NH

Casey M. Deal and Randall R. Schneider, Archdiocese of Indianapolis, IN

David A. Hairston and Conor P. McClure, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY

Kelvin Mwaliko and John Baptist Nkwasiibwe, Franciscan Missionaries of Hope

Moses G. Ndung’u, Glenmary Home Missioners

Francisco Rodriguez Martin, Diocese of Birmingham, AL

Jacob E.L. Schneider, Diocese of Evansville, IN

Joseph M. Tuttle, Diocese of Springfield in Illinois

An acolyte assists a deacon or priest, primarily in the celebration of Mass. He attends to the needs of the altar and may distribute Communion as an auxiliary minister. He also may be entrusted with the public veneration of the Blessed Sacrament, but does not give the Benediction, which is reserved for a priest or deacon.