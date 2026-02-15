U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $1 billion in Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers (ASCF) Program funds for specialty crops and sugar commodities not covered through the previously announced Farmer Bridge Assistance (FBA) program.

These one-time bridge payments will help address market disruptions, elevated input costs, persistent inflation, and market losses from foreign competitors engaging in unfair trade practices that impede exports.

Specialty crop producers have until 5 PM ET on March 13th, 2026, to report 2025 acres to USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). Commodity-specific payment rates will be released by the end of March.

The Assistance for Specialty Crop Farmers Program is authorized under the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and will be administered by FSA.

For more information on the ASCF program, visit fsa.usda.gov/fba or contact your local FSA county office.