Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has announced that Terri Hamilton, MSN, NP-C, APRN, of Washington, Indiana, will join the DCH Medical Clinic as a primary care provider beginning Monday, April 6, 2026. Hamilton’s addition expands access to comprehensive, patient-centered care for individuals and families throughout Daviess County and the surrounding region.

Hamilton brings decades of clinical experience across hospital, clinic, and critical care settings, along with a deep understanding of the community she serves. A Washington resident, she has spent much of her career caring for patients in southwestern Indiana, building trusted relationships with patients, families, and care teams.

Hamilton earned her Master of Science in Primary Care Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and previously completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Associate Degree in Nursing from Vincennes University. Her clinical background includes primary care, hospitalist services, critical care, vascular access, nursing education, and executive nursing leadership.

At the DCH Medical Clinic, Hamilton will provide primary care services, partnering with patients to support preventive care, chronic condition management, and long-term wellness. Her approach emphasizes listening, education, and shared decision-making to help patients feel confident and supported in their care.

The DCH Medical Clinic is located at 1402 Grand Avenue in Washington and operates as a rural health clinic, offering accessible care for individuals and families close to home.

The DCH Medical Clinic is now scheduling appointments for Terri Hamilton, MSN, NP-C, APRN. All patients are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 812-254-6696.