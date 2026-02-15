Linus Othmar “Lenie” Jahn, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital Jasper.

Linus was born in Jasper, Indiana, on March 15, 1940, to Albert and Magdalena (Buechler) Jahn.

He graduated from Jasper High school in 1958. After high school, he went into the Reserves and when he returned, he went to work at Hoosier Business Machines, where he retired after 54 years.

On May 20, 2006, he married Janice Grammer Jahn (Huber). They loved and took care of each other every day.

Linus was a lifelong member of Holy Family Church and was a member of the Holy Name Society.

When he was younger, he played softball at Holy Family and played golf or tennis with his regular group of friends. He really admired European architecture and could draw just about anything. He traveled to Europe a couple times, Japan, and Ireland. His favorite hobby was playing Sheepshead with family and friends; he truly LOVED it.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, of Jasper, a son, Phil (Lisa) Jahn, of Ferdinand, a daughter, Brenda Radcliffe-Spiller, of Huntingburg, four grandchildren, Demi Jahn Betz (Ryan), Nicole (Radcliffe) Gillespie, Tiffany Radcilffe, James Spiller, three great-grandchildren, Jackson Betz, Lavande Gillespie, Lennox Gillespie, and two sisters, Ann Laake (Allen), of Jasper, and Betty Hildenbrand (Melvin) of Jasper. All loved him and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Ralph Joseph Jahn.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linus Othmar “Lenie” Jahn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to the American Diabetes Association

