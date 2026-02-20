Indiana-based agricultural cooperative, Superior Ag, recently approved the payout of $1.7 million back to its member-owners in the form of cash patronage and equity. Each year, Superior Ag members benefit from the company’s success by sharing in the earnings based on the amount of business they do with the cooperative. Superior Ag highlighted that 102% of profits derived from local earnings are being returned directly to members.

Of the total refunds going out, $1,023,502 will be in cash payments and the remaining $682,335 in equity credits as a 60-40 cash-to-equity split. In addition, Superior Ag also redeemed prior equity up to and including 2017 and patrons over 75 years old, totaling $469,405.



Since 2007, Superior Ag has returned to their members over $34.7 million in cash patronage and over $19.9 million in equity redemptions, for a total of over $54.6 million. Guided by their farmer-led board of directors, Superior Ag continues to serve as a stable and highly dependable source of farm supplies and grain marketing for its members and customers across the region. They remain well-positioned to continue meeting the needs of their customers, thanks to a sound business model, a supportive and well-aligned board, exceptionally strong customer relationships, and a workforce of engaged, knowledgeable and highly talented associates.

Currently, Superior Ag has over 2,700 members throughout southwestern Indiana, northern and central Kentucky and the bordering regions of Illinois. Any person (individual, corporation, partnership, joint venture, estate, trust or any other entity) who is engaged in the production of agricultural products and who desires to obtain the benefits of Superior Ag may apply to become a member of the cooperative.

To learn more about becoming a member and the advantages Superior Ag offers, visit SuperiorAg.com.