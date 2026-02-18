Registration is now open for Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend; a women-only event for learning outdoor skills in a relaxed environment, taking place May 15th–17th, 2026.

This event open to women age 16 and older will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center, with overnight camping for the duration of the weekend.

Attendees can participate in activities including in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, Dutch oven cooking, basic wilderness survival skills, hunting 101, wilderness first aid, trap shooting, rifle shooting, boat operation, and more.

Meals will be provided on Saturday and Sunday, and camping will take place in Patoka Lake’s modern electric campground. There is also the option to rent cabins, at the participants’ expense, at a nearby private facility.

Advance registration is required by April 15th, and the cost to attend is $85. This year, priority registration will be given to women who have never attended this event.

Event organizers note that a more advanced Women’s Wilderness event at Patoka Lake is planned for September.

Registration can be made at forms.office.com/g/M7L2Yv0td3. For more information, email nrenneker@dnr.IN.gov.