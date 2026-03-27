The Dubois County Election Board will hold a public meeting this week to test voting equipment ahead of the upcoming primary election.

The public test is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and will take place in the back room of the Dubois County Clerk’s Office, located at One Courthouse Square in Jasper. The test is being conducted in accordance with Indiana law to ensure all election equipment is functioning properly before Election Day.

Officials say the testing process allows for verification that voting machines are accurately recording and counting ballots. Members of the public are invited to attend and observe the procedure.

For more information, residents can contact the Dubois County Clerk’s Office at 812-481-7035.