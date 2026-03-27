The Jasper Municipal Water Department will begin its annual spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program on April 6.

Crews will conduct flushing operations Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. over the next several weeks, weather permitting, until all city hydrants have been serviced. The work is part of routine maintenance to help ensure proper water flow and maintain overall system quality.

Officials say the water will remain safe to drink during the flushing process. However, residents are advised to use caution when doing laundry, as temporary discoloration may occur and could stain clothing.

If customers notice cloudy or discolored water, they are encouraged to run cold water from the tap until it clears, which may take five minutes or longer.

Anyone with questions about the program can contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.