Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Department of Agriculture

As planting season begins across Indiana, motorists are being reminded to use extra caution as more farm equipment takes to rural roads and highways.

With nearly 94,000 farmers statewide, the arrival of warmer weather means an increase in large, slow-moving agricultural vehicles traveling between fields. Common equipment includes tractors pulling planters or tillage tools, sprayers, and trucks hauling farm products. These vehicles are often wide, sometimes occupying much of the roadway, and typically travel at speeds of 25 miles per hour or less.

Officials say drivers should remain alert, patient, and courteous when encountering farm equipment. Farmers will often pull over when it is safe to allow traffic to pass, but it may take time to reach an appropriate location.

Motorists are also reminded to avoid passing in no-passing zones or near intersections, railroad crossings, bridges, or other restricted areas. Drivers should use caution when attempting to pass, as farm equipment operators may be preparing to make a left turn, which can create dangerous situations.

In addition, drivers are encouraged to avoid tailgating, as farm equipment may make sudden stops, and to allow extra travel time during the busy spring season. Reducing distractions and staying aware of surroundings can help prevent crashes and keep both motorists and farmers safe on Indiana roadways.