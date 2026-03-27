The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-64 in Dubois, Spencer, and Perry Counties.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, March 31, crews will begin lane closures in the eastbound passing lanes of I-64 near Ferdinand. These lane closures will occur between mile marker 66 to mile marker 68. The westbound shoulder will also be closed in the same area.

Lane closures will allow for three trenchless pipe installations. Work is expected to last through mid-May, depending on the weather. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.