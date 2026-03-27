William J. “Bill” Mundy, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at home.

Bill was born in Washington, Indiana, on June 30, 1949, to Ben and Frieda (Sander) Mundy.

He attended Ireland High School.

He worked at Heim Lumber Company in Ireland and then retired from Jasper Desk. He was also a part owner of Mundy Brothers Rentals.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Surviving are three brothers, Tom Mundy, Ireland, IN, Rick (Gwen) Mundy, Huntingburg, IN, and Phil (Karen) Mundy, Jasper, IN, one sister-in-law, Theresa Mundy, Jasper, IN, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother, Dan Mundy, and one sister-in-law, Sandy Mundy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William J. “Bill” Mundy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ireland, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.