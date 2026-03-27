With just days remaining, the City of Huntingburg is calling on the community to help cross the finish line of its “Every Dollar Doubled” crowdfunding campaign to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to Charles C. Niehaus Memorial Park.

The campaign, launched in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) and Patronicity/IHCDA through the CreatINg Places program, must reach its $22,500 goal by March 31, 2026, to unlock matching funds. If the goal is met, every donated dollar will be matched, turning community support into a $45,000 investment in local health and wellness.

“This project is about more than fitness. It is about creating a space where our community can come together, stay active, and support one another,” said Mayor Neil Elkins. “We are incredibly close to our goal, and now is the time for our community to come together and make this vision a reality.”

The Fitness Court will provide a free, accessible outdoor gym designed for users of all ages and fitness levels. It will feature bodyweight-based equipment and guided workouts through a free mobile app, supporting individual exercise, group classes, and community wellness programming. The facility will also be fully ADA-compliant, ensuring inclusive access for all.

Donations can be made online through www.Patronicity.com/healthyhuntingburg. Those who prefer to give offline may donate by cash or check payable to City of Huntingburg with the memo “Huntingburg Fitness Court.” Donations may be mailed to PO Box 10, Huntingburg, IN 47542 or dropped off at 508 E 4th Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542. All donations must be received by March 31, 2026, to be eligible for matching funds.