The warm weather of spring brings increased motorcycle traffic with Hoosiers riding for recreation and transportation. Nationally, motorcycle riders are involved in thousands of crashes resulting in disabling injuries and death. The Indiana State Police offer theses safe driving tips so that everyone can share Indiana roads safely.

Tips for passenger vehicles:

Watch attentively for motorcycles. Check blinds spots before changing lanes and look twice at intersections before you turn or pull out into traffic. Use your turn signals when changing lanes.

Anticipate hazards that may confront a motorcyclist like large pot holes, debris, or generally poor road conditions. Allow at least two seconds of following distance between your vehicle and a motorcycle.

Be cautious when turning left. This is a primary cause of crashes between vehicles and motorcycles.

Share the road, motorcyclists are entitled to operate in a full lane.

Obey all traffic laws.

Tips for motorcycle riders:

Wear protective equipment and clothing, especially a helmet with face shield.

Make yourself visible by wearing bright clothing, using reflective tape; your motorcycle’s headlight should be illuminated night and day. Always use turn signals when changing lanes and turning.

Check your motorcycle before each ride, and do not ride if any equipment is not operating properly.

Look for road hazards. Be especially cautious around intersections, alleys, driveways, and other areas where an animal, pedestrian, or vehicle might enter your path.

Avoid riding in other vehicles’ blind spots.

Give yourself plenty of room. Never tailgate and leave enough time to react to unexpected movements from other vehicles.

When operating a motorcycle during inclement weather slow down and use extra caution. Avoid sudden changes in direction or speed.

Never ride impaired.

Never perform “wheelies” or other tricks.

Motorcycles are harder to see then other vehicles. Many crashes occur because other motorists do not notice the motorcycle. All motorists should be aware that motorcycles are on the road and take the time for a second look before pulling into an intersection or making a turn. It only takes a second to save a life.