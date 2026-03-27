After four months of service in Washington, D.C., approximately 300 members of the Indiana National Guard are returning home following a deployment focused on public safety and community support.

The soldiers and airmen were part of a specialized National Guard Response Force and played a key role in the “DC Safe and Beautiful” mission, a coordinated effort involving federal, local, and military partners. Their assignment centered on supporting civilian law enforcement, including the Metropolitan Police Department, through enhanced patrols and public engagement.

State leaders highlighted the impact of the deployment, noting the mission aligned with the Guard’s role of assisting civil authorities during domestic operations. The troops utilized training in de-escalation, crowd management, and emergency response to help improve safety conditions across the city.

Data associated with the initiative shows a significant decline in crime since its launch in August 2025. Reports indicate overall crime dropped by about 40 percent compared to the previous year, with violent crime decreasing by as much as 49 percent. Additional figures show carjackings fell by 52 percent and robberies declined by 60 percent. Other categories, including assaults, burglary, and homicides, also saw notable reductions.

Beyond enforcement support, the mission emphasized community engagement. Guardsmen maintained a visible presence in neighborhoods, on public transit, and near major landmarks, contributing to increased public confidence. Their medical training also supported emergency response efforts during the deployment.

With the Indiana unit’s mission now complete, the Nebraska National Guard is set to continue operations in the nation’s capital, building on the progress established over the past several months.