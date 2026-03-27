Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is offering a “Safe Sitter” class, designed to prepare adolescents ages 11-14 to be safe when home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting.

Students will gain knowledge and confidence while learning nurturing child care, basic first aid, basic CPR, rescue skills, and personal safety through fun.

The next class will be held on Friday, April 3rd, 2026, from 9 AM to 1:30 PM at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The cost to attend the class is $55 and registration is required. To register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at deaconess.com and click on “Classes & Events” or call Deaconess Wellness Solutions Jasper at 812-996-2399, option 1, or toll-free at 800-852-7279, extension 2399.