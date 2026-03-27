Registration is now open for the second annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Pickleball Tournament, set for June 26–28, 2026, at the Daviess County Pickleball Courts, located at 800 Longfellow Drive in Washington.

The three-day event invites players of all ages and skill levels to compete, connect and support local health care while honoring the legacy of longtime Daviess Community Hospital physician Suresh Lohano, MD.

Dr. Lohano served Daviess Community Hospital and the surrounding region for many years and was widely known for his compassion, clinical excellence, and leadership. In addition to his dedication to patient care, he encouraged active lifestyles and valued time spent with family and community. His sudden passing in 2024 left a profound impact on his patients, colleagues and the broader region. The tournament honors his legacy by bringing people together through sport and shared purpose.

The round-robin tournament is open to players ages 8 and older, and will feature singles, doubles, and mixed formats, with divisions for a variety of skill levels. Matches will be held throughout the weekend, with singles on Friday, men’s and women’s doubles on Saturday, a youth open-age division on Saturday evening, and mixed doubles on Sunday. Age divisions for youth players include 8–11, 12–15, and 16–18.

All participants are guaranteed a minimum of four games, and first-, second- and third-place awards will be given in each bracket by skill level.

Proceeds from the event benefit programs and initiatives supported by the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, helping enhance patient care, improve access to services and support long-term health goals across Daviess County and surrounding communities. As a not-for-profit health system based in Washington, Indiana, Daviess Community Hospital continues to focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care close to home while investing in programs that strengthen community health.

Participants ages 18 and older may register online at dchosp.org/news/events/event-details/?Event=49741, while youth participants must be registered by a parent or guardian by texting (812) 664-6515 with the player’s name and age. A signed waiver is required for all youth participants.

In addition to player registration, sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses, organizations and individuals who want to support the event and the DCH Foundation’s mission. Sponsorship levels include Smash ($3,000), Golden Pickle ($1,500), Ace ($1,000), Volley ($500), and Dink ($250), with benefits designed to provide visibility and engagement throughout the tournament weekend.

For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, contact Angie Steiner, director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation, at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.