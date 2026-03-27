Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) and Tri-State Orthopaedics are continuing to expand access to advanced orthopaedic care at the CORE Center with the addition of orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Glenn T. Johnson II, beginning Monday, May 4th, 2026; giving individuals across southwestern Indiana a trusted, local option for specialized musculoskeletal treatment.

For patients living with a variety of head-to-toe pain, including shoulder, hand, wrist, knee and foot injuries, this expansion means faster access to expert care, fewer trips outside the region and a more seamless path from diagnosis to recovery, all close to home.

Dr. Johnson joins DCH through its growing partnership with Tri-State Orthopaedics, building on the collaboration previously established to provide pain management and surgical podiatry services at the CORE Center.

Dr. Johnson is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with added qualifications in hand surgery. His practice focuses on all general orthopaedic conditions, and his subspecialties include the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder, including arthroscopic treatment of rotator cuff disorders, shoulder arthritis and sports-related injuries.

The partnership between DCH and Tri-State Orthopaedics has already expanded access to care at the CORE Center with the addition of pain management specialists Dr. Ryan A. Wetzel and Dr. Jason T. Franklin, along with surgical podiatrist Dr. Braxton D. Facer, who began seeing patients locally in February.

With Will Walker serving as a central provider to evaluate patients and guide them to the appropriate specialist, these services create a complete continuum of care for patients experiencing musculoskeletal conditions. The expansion of orthopaedic surgery services will continue to further enhance this integrated approach, supporting patients from diagnosis through treatment, rehabilitation and recovery.

Located at 421 E. Van Trees St. in Washington, the CORE Center brings orthopaedics, pain management, podiatry, rehabilitation therapies, and advanced imaging together under one roof.

Starting in April, individuals can call to schedule their appointment with Will Walker to begin their journey to a healthier, active lifestyle at (812) 254-2673.