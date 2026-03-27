Daviess County Rural Water Systems has announced that they will be starting their spring flushing for all customers on Monday, March 30th, 2026, and continue until flushing is completed.

Flushing in the South area will start at Bussard Road and continue on South, and in the north area will start at 100 North and continue on north.

There may be low water pressure when flushing ocours in a customers area, and once completed, customers may also experience discolored water for a short time.

If customers have any questions, they can call 812-254-4526.