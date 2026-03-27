John “Jay” Wiseman, 71, of English, Indiana passed away at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY on Thursday March 26, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 7, 1954, in English, Indiana to Clarence and Dolly Elizabeth (Parr) Wiseman. He married Deanna (Gilley) on March 29, 1973. John was of the Methodist Faith. He dedicated over 24 years of his life working in maintenance at Jasper Rubber, where he was known for his strong work ethic and reliability until his retirement. Outside of work Jay had a deep appreciation for the simple joys in life. He loved collecting and took great pride in working on and restoring antique tractors.

He found peace in the outdoors, whether gardening, mushroom hunting, or walking through the woods with his dogs. Jay especially cherished time spent with his family. He took great joy in playing with his granddaughters and was always happy to make homemade ice cream with all their favorite toppings.

Jay’s love for his family was at the center of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Juanita Schmelz, Janette Walker, and Joan Stroud.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Deanna Wiseman, his children, Phillip (Camie) Wiseman, Mindy Wiseman, his grandchildren, Lillian Wiseman, Avery Wiseman, his sister, Jennifer (Mike) Taylor, his brother-in-laws, Marvin Schmelz and David Stroud, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday March 29, 2026, from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana and again on Monday March 30, 2026, from 10:00 A.M until 11:00 A.M. at Denbo Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at Riddle Cemetery with Bro. Doug Phillips to officiate.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Riddle Cemetery Association, 3358 Kepley Road, Georgetown, Indiana, 47122 in Jay’s honor.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com.