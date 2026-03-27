Rosalee Dauby, age 79, of Dale, passed away at 7:08 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

She was born on February 5, 1947, to Vincent and Hilda (Mehling) Gudorf, and married Ron Dauby on September 9, 1967, in Ferdinand. Rosie found great joy in country music and especially cherished her trips to Branson, Missouri. She had a love for quilting and treasured the time she spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Dauby of Dale; four children, Angie (Tracy Bedenbaugh) Harper of Columbia, South Carolina, Kim (Bill) Browning of Orlando, Florida, Kyle (Heather) Dauby of Jasper, Indiana and Lindsey (Cory Weaver) Dauby of Columbia, South Carolina; two siblings, Ed (Sandy) Gudorf of Louisville, Kentucky and Mary Benvinute of Jasper, Indiana; and by three grandchildren.

Funeral services for Rosalee Dauby will be private. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com