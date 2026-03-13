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Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is reminding families about a free resource available to help parents navigate the challenges of raising children.

The district is encouraging parents to take advantage of ParentGuidance.org, a confidential online platform that connects families with parenting coaches and therapist-developed resources. The service offers guidance on a variety of topics designed to help parents better support their children at home and at school.

School leaders say the program is intended to provide families with additional tools and support as they work through the everyday ups and downs of parenting.

More information about the resource is available at parentguidance.org.

On By Jared Atkins

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