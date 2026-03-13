Several Wendy’s restaurants across southern Indiana are closing their doors, including locations in Dubois County.

Employees say the Huntingburg restaurant is expected to serve its final customers on March 11, while the Ferdinand location is scheduled to close March 15. The Princeton Wendy’s in Gibson County has already shut down.

The closures are part of a broader plan by the company to close several hundred underperforming restaurants nationwide following declining sales late last year.

For some workers and customers in Dubois County, the news comes as a disappointment.

The Ferdinand restaurant had become a regular stop for employees and truck drivers traveling along Interstate 64, offering one of the few quick dining options nearby. Some workers may have the opportunity to transfer to the Wendy’s location in Dale.

The company previously announced plans to close about five to six percent of its U.S. locations during the first half of the year as part of an effort to improve overall performance.