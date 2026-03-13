The Dubois County Humane Society (DCHS) would like to remind the public of how stray animals are handled in Dubois County.

The shelter has received several calls and messages regarding specifically stray dogs, and while they understand the community only wishes to help, they’d like to remind the public that they are not an animal control but instead a non-for-profit private entity that operates as limited-intake facility; meaning that they are not able to immediately pick up stray animals in the community.

However, the Dubois County Humane Society still cares as much as the community does when it comes to stumbling upon stray animals; and so here’s how the process works:

If you encounter a stray dog and it is safe to do so, the first step is to safely secure the dog if possible. Once the dog has been contained, you should contact local law enforcement for the area where the dog was found.

Law enforcement places the dog on what is called a stray hold. This allows time for an owner to locate and reclaim their pet. The length of that hold depends on where the dog was found:

Inside city limits: typically around 3-5 days

Outside city limits: can be up to 5-7 days Each city is different so check the local ordinance.



Once the stray hold period has been completed and the dog has not been reclaimed, the DCHS works closely with local partners to make every effort to intake the animal, provided that:

DCHS has available space

The dog can be safely handled for both the animal’s wellbeing and the safety of our staff and volunteers

DCHS’ goal is always the same as the community’s: “Helping animals find their way home whenever possible and providing care when they need it most.”

DCHS shares their appreciation the community’s patience and support as they work within their capacity to help as many animals as possible.

To volunteer, donate, or more, visit https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/