The Town of Milltown has been recognized as a StormReady community by the National Weather Service.

The StormReady program recognizes communities that meet standards for severe weather preparedness, including monitoring weather conditions, maintaining emergency plans, and providing timely warnings to residents.

Local officials say the designation reflects Milltown’s commitment to public safety and coordination with emergency management partners during severe weather events.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather aware and have an emergency plan in place. More information about weather safety can be found at weather.gov.